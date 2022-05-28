Jimmy Odimayo wins APC ticket for Okitipupa/Irele Federal constituency

A businessman, Prince Jimmy Odimayo, has been declared the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for Okitipupa/Iele Federal Constituency.

Mr Alex Kalejaiye, Chairman of the election committee while announcing the results on Friday night in Okitipupa, said Odimayo polled 64 votes out of 114 votes cast to defeat other five aspirants.

Kalejaiye said Olusegun Ayerin scored 18 votes, Olumuyiwa Daramola had 17 votes, Albert Akintoye 14 votes, Kolawole Akimosin one vote and Dele Akinmulewo no vote.

He said the primary election was free, fair and transparent, and commended the aspirants for their sportsmanship.

Speaking with newsmen after the election, Odimayo thanked Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu for providing a level-playing ground for the election, adding the governor “is a good leader.”

He commended co-contestants for accepting the results of the election in good faith.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was heavy presence of security at Stellamaris College, Okitipupa, venue of the election.