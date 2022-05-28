Reps’ appropriation chair, Betara wins APC ticket for re-election

Muktar Aliyu-Betara, Chairman of the House of Representatives committee on appropriations has emerged the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to recontest for the Biu/Bayo, Kwaya/Kusar and Shani Federal Constituency of Borno State in 2023.

Betara was returned unopposed by the 194 vote delegates from the four local government areas that made up the federal constituency while massive supporters trooped in solidarity with the lawmaker.

Constituents of the Biu/Bayo, Kwaya/Kusar and Shani federal constituency had purchased the N10 million APC’s House of Representatives expression of interest and nomination forms for the ranking member to be re-elected for a

fifth term in the House.

Read also: Osun APC members protest manipulation of primary results

They said the gesture was due to his numerous achievements which include the provision of road infrastructure, education, scholarships, women empowerment, skills acquisition among others.

In his acceptance speech, the lawmaker thanked his constituents for the show of love and assured them of his continuous efforts to attract development to the area.

He said:” I am happy my people want me back because I am always on ground for them. This has shown how much they appreciate my effort and i will keep doing more for them.

“I want to use this medium to thank everyone for believing in me”, together we will work to achieve goals for the good of our constituents.”