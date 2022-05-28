Osun APC members protest manipulation of primary results

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Ila/Ifedayo/Boluwaduro federal constituency of Osun State on Friday protest against alleged manipulation of the primary election result in the conatituency.

The aggrieved members were said to have stormed the residence of the party’s chairman in the state, Gboyega Famodun, in Osogbo were dispersed by gunshots and teargas.

Ismail Kolawole, a House of Representatives aspirant from the Ila who led the protest, was said to have been arrested by police.

They accused the party leadership of rigging the primary election in favor of Adebisi Obawale, the Commissioner for Tourism, who was declared the winner instead of Kolawole, who allegedly won.

The protesters threatened to leave the party if the party fail to address the matter and declare Kolawole the winner of the primary election.

Speaking on the incident, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matter, Sunday Akere, said it is too early to protest.

Akere appealed to members of the party to wait for the final announcement by the committee.