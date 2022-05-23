Police mourn Donald Awunah, AIG Zone 16

The Nigeria Police Force is mourning an Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Donald Awunah, who until his death,was in charge of Zone 16 with headquarters in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

A police statement by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, force public relations officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja on Monday said Awunah died in the early hours of Monday at Garki Hospital, Abuja after a brief illness.

The statement said the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has mourned the late officer described as an “eminent communicator.”

The statement read: “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, fdc, on behalf of the Force Management team, and Officers of the Nigeria Police Force, regrets to announce the demise of an eminent communicator, ardent officer, and Member of the National Institute, AIG Donald Ngorngor Awunah, psc(+), fnipr, fsi, mni, which occurred in the early hours of today, Monday 23rd May, 2022, at Garki Hospital Abuja, after a brief illness.”

News of the late Awunah’s death shocked the media family in Bayelsa State where he also served as Commissioner of Police due to the harmonious working relationship he had with journalists.

Awunah who hailed from Benue State enlisted into force on March 15, 1988, he was a one time Force Public Relations Officer and Commandant, Police Staff College, Jos.

The statement also described him as “a dedicated officer with great passion for training and development.”

Baba, who acknowledged his resourcefulness and commitment to duty, condoled with the immediate family, relatives, fellow coursemates and friends who died in active service.