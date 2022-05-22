Kano police seize vehicle packed with explosives

The Kano State Police Command says it has recovered a vehicle loaded with Improvised Explosives Device (IED) materials two days after the explosion that rocked the Sabon Gari area of the state but insisted the explosion was a result of gas and chemicals.

The command in a statement late Saturday by its spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the vehicle laden with IED making materials was recovered on Thursday.

“On the 19/05/2022, following an intelligence report that a Mercedes Benz Motor Vehicle, Ash in color with suspected sophisticated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) is coming from Jigawa State to Kano State, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, immediately raised a crack team comprising Explosive Ordnance Disposal – Chemical, Biological Radiological and Nuclear Defence (EOD-CBRN) and Operation Puff Adder.

“At about 1630hrs of the same date, following a hot chase, the suspects abandoned the Motor Vehicle at Bubbugaje Quarters Kumbotso LGA Kano State,” the statement read.

The police said a technical search conducted by the team revealed that the motor vehicle was fully loaded with IED materials, two AK-47 Rifles, four AK-47 magazines, 1,098 live ammunition and two pistol magazines, and that investigation has continued.

The Command disclosed that a technical investigation conducted by its Explosive Ordnance Disposal – Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defence (EOD-CBRN) revealed that the explosion is suspected to have occurred as a result of mixed Chemical/Gas reactions exposed to a source of heat, such as fire, spark or increased in pressure resulting in combustion/shock waves, creating an explosion which can have shattering effects.

The police further informed that arrests have been made linking one of the collapsed shops with dealings in sales of illicit, toxic chemical substances and combustible materials suspected to be used for making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). Evidence of purchase was also recovered, adding that an investigation is in progress.

On the Sabongari explosion, the police command revealed those that lost their lives to include; Ejike Vincent (Welder), Michael Adejo (Chemical Seller), Musa Kalla (Tea Seller), Christiana Abosade, Austine Dada, Madam Owoleke, Omo Ben, Bose Oladapo, and a woman simply identified as Mary.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that, among the 9 victims of the explosion, one of them deals in illicit storage of toxic chemicals and other hazardous materials. He was later identified as Michael Adejo (now late),” the statement added.

Items recovered at the scene to include; five bottles of different brands of acidic liquid, three bags of Potassium substance, a Jeri can of mixed chemicals, six and a half cartons of Snuff (Tobacco), and five drums of Polymer (Chemical), according to the command.

“We urge residents to continue praying for the State, the Nation, be vigilant, and report any suspicious person(s), item(s), movement or incidences to the nearest Police Station, and not take laws into their hands.

Round-the-clock visibility patrol and raids of criminal hideouts and black spots will continue throughout the State, as the command will sustain the ongoing “Operation Puff Adder” that has been yielding positive results,” the command stated.