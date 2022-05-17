Many feared dead as explosion rocks school in Kano

Fear has enveloped Kano metropolis following an explosion near a school in the city. At least one person has been confirmed dead.

The cause of the explosion is currently unclear.

An eyewitness said it was a suicide bombing attempt. According to the eyewitness’ the incident happened Tuesday morning in the Sabon Garri area of the city as the bomber in an attempt to gain access to the school blew himself off while the school was in session.

However, Sama’ila Dikko, commissioner of police in Kano State, said it was a gas cylinder used for welding that exploded.

It was gathered that the ground floor of the building was being used as a gas shop while the school occupied the top floors before the incident happened.

As a result of the incident, parents are seen running around the area, trying to withdraw their children from the affected school and other nearby schools in the city

Businessday is yet to get full details of the incident, but reliable sources gave the name of the school as Winners Academy located at Aba/Ibo Road, Sabon Garri, a densely populated Kano suburb.