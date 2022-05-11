Kano-Jigawa Customs Area Command generates over N14bn in 4 months

The Kano and Jigawa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) generated more than N14 billion between January and April this year.

The Area Command’s Comptroller, M.A. Umar, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Kano.

He noted that the service generated more than N14 billion from January to April 2022, compared to the N9.6 billion it generated in 2021 and this represented a 44.9 per cent increase.

The comptroller said the command seized 1,593, 50-kg bags of illegally imported parboiled rice, foreign soaps, spaghetti and used clothes from January to date with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N1.9 billion.

Other items confiscated included seven cartons of Tramadol Hydrochloride 225mg containing 34,940 sachets and 535 packs of Cikabrin 20g and 275 wraps of marijuana.

According to him, the illicit drugs were handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for further investigation.

“The seizure items were illegally imported into the country which contravened Section 46 of CEMA CAP C45 LFN 2004 (as amended),’’ he said.

Umar said the command recorded 353 seizures with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N924 million within the period under review and the items included rice, used clothes, oil and pasta.

He called on smugglers to desist from smuggling or they would face the law, adding that, “the consequences of smuggling are dire on our economy.’’

Read also: Customs vows to sanction officer caught in viral assault video

Umar implored all businessmen in the state to come and explore the advantages of Inland Container Terminals to save them from traffic nightmare of Lagos and congestion in Lagos Ports.

Others included Maigatari border for both import and export of goods; Dala Inland Dry Ports which when completed would greatly enhance cargo clearance and boost the economy of Kano and the nation.

According to him, the command will collaborate with

stakeholders to provide enabling environment for business to thrive and for trade facilitation.

“We have put in place measures to enhance speedy clearance of goods without compromising government fiscal policy,’’ Umar said.

He commended the personnel of various units such as the CIU, Customs Police Unit, Federal Operation Unit, Strike Force, Border Drill and Post Clearance Audit Unit for their cooperation.