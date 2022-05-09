Customs vows to sanction officer caught in viral assault video

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it will sanction officers of the Federal Operations Units (FOU) Zone ‘C’ caught in a video making the rounds on social media where an officer was seen assaulting an unarmed civilian.

A statement by Timi Bomodi, national public relations officer of the Customs, said NCS has withdrawn the officers from the FOU Zone ‘C’ patrol duties.

He said they are currently under administrative investigation at the NCS Zonal Headquarters Zone ‘C’ Port Harcourt.

“In the video, one of our officers was recorded assaulting an unarmed civilian. This action took place on the Benin – Agbor expressway on Saturday the 7th of May 2022 at about 5.00 pm,” Bomodi said.

He however said that officers of Customs were trained to carry out their duties with dignity and respect, and are expected to display decorum in all their conduct at all times.

“Where they fail to carry out their brief as assigned, appropriate sanctions are applied to enforce discipline.

The NCS would like to reassure the general public of its commitment to the welfare and safety of all citizens and frowns seriously at any act by its personnel capable of misrepresenting its corporate image,” Bomodi added.