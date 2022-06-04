INEC may no longer keep sensitive election materials in CBN

The independent National Electoral commission (INEC) has indicated that beginning with the June 18 Ekiti governorship polls, it will no longer warehouse sensitive election materials in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman gave this indication during a symposium tagged: ‘the electorate: a conversation on elections in Nigeria’, held at the Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja on Saturday.

Yakubu said the commission took the decision with a view to preventing the sensitive materials from being compromised.

He said INEC was generally finding

better ways which it can secure the processes and “not necessarily related to what is happening in the Central Bank. Our intention is to keep improving and also take complete ownership of the process.”

The resolve of INEC may not be unconnected with the botched ambition of Godwin Emefiele, CBN governor, in wake of which there were suggestions that sensitive materials be taken from the custody of the apex bank.

Yakubu had at the second quarterly meeting with media organisations last month said INEC was already looking for alternative platforms for the safe-keeping of sensitive election materials.

He had said: “We are aware of the situation and we are watching. We still have nine months. But whatever is the case be rest assured that we will not jeopardise the process of the election by creating a perception that would affect the credibility of our elections.”