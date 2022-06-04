Governor Abiodun never issued any statement in response to Asiwaju Tinubu – Ogun Govt

The Ogun State government has said it never issued any statement in response to Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s statement in Abeokuta Thursday, a statement signed by Abdulwaheed Odusile, commissioner for Information and Strategy, said.

“The attention of the Ogun State Government has been drawn to comments purportedly made by Governor Dapo Abiodun in reaction to statements made by the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and presidential hopeful, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during his recent visit to party delegates in the state,” the statement read.

According to the Commissioner, “For the avoidance of doubt, the tweet released this morning (https://twitter.com/dabiodunMFR/status/1532661227645804545?t=Xg0DJ-tFIf749cYZuLQ5Rw&s=19) was an extract to re-emphasize the comments of Governor Abiodun to party faithful and appointees on May 29 during the celebration of his third year in office, which also coincided with his 62nd birthday.

Raed also: Tinubu, Osinbajo, Lawan make list of 13 cleared APC presidential aspirants

“The comments could, therefore, not have been a response to comments by Asiwaju Tinubu whose visits to Abeokuta came five days later.

“While Governor Abiodun appreciates the media, including online platforms, as partners in progress with Government, he enjoins media practitioners to always report the truth at all times and refrain from giving vent to fake news, distortions and misinterpretations.”