I’m the best governor Rivers ever had – Wike

Nyesom Wike, Nigeria’s FCT minister, claims he was the best governor Rivers State ever had.

He said this at a lunch event he hosted in Port Harcourt on Friday. During the event, he responded to accusations from Peter Odili, who was also once governor of Rivers State. Odili had claimed Wike almost treated Rivers State like his personal property, and praised the current governor, Siminalayi Fubara, for stopping Wike from doing this.

Wike defended himself by pointing to his achievements as governor. He said: “I paid money for Rivers people to be medical doctors. I am trying to make Rivers state the medical hub of south-south Nigeria.”

He then challenged his critics: “How did I now come to convert Rivers state into a personal estate? I am the best governor that Rivers State has ever produced. How did I convert Rivers State as my personal estate? And people will not answer simple questions.”

On Sunday, Wike’s media aide, Lere Olayinka, told reporters that Wike thinks Odili is making himself look foolish with these accusations.

