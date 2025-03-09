Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has debunked reports that he is abandoning the Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

The former Vice President stated this in a statement on Saturday, blaming his political enemies for the rumours of alleged defection.

According to the statement by his Media office, the former Vice President described the report as a total fallacy that holds no merit in logic.

Read also: PDP Governors not backing El-Rufai/Obi for 2027

“We have observed that some news platforms are peddling unverified information that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is abandoning the Peoples Democratic Party.

“We wish to clarify that the so-called news of Atiku defecting to another party is a total fallacy that holds no merit in logic.

The statement recalled how Atiku Abubakar had persistently called for a coalition of opposition political parties in Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general election with the aim of ousting the incompetent and pain-inflicting All Progressives Congress, in order to give Nigerians a new lease of life.

“Atiku is advocating a robust coalition that would accommodate all opposition parties – the PDP inclusive.”

The statement noted that ” it is fallacious and unfounded to allege that the Waziri is jumping PDP ship. Such an allegation is antithetical to the objective of the grand coalition, which the former Vice President is currently driving alongside other prominent political leaders in the country.

“We, therefore, wish to state unequivocally that Atiku remains a principal bonafide member of the PDP, the main opposition party.

Read also: APC fires back at PDP over allegations against Akpabio

“Any insinuation to the contrary is contrived to confuse Nigerians about the magnitude of the grand coalition that is at work to rescue Nigeria from the grip of the APC.”

Share