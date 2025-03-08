Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has launched a scathing rebuttal towards the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), dismissing its recent allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio as baseless and absurd.

In a press statement issued on Saturday by APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the ruling party mocked the PDP’s claims that Akpabio was orchestrating a media smear campaign against former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel. According to the APC, the PDP is incapable of being “discredited” as it has already lost all credibility.

“The PDP has done a fantastic job of stripping itself bare of purpose and prestige, and needs no help from anyone,” Morka stated.

This controversy continues after the PDP accused Akpabio of influencing a section of the media and allegedly using anti-corruption agencies to target Udom Emmanuel. However, the APC refuted these claims, asserting that agencies like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) operate independently and are simply carrying out their legal mandates.

“If Udom Emmanuel has been invited by the agencies, he should quietly go and answer to the allegations,” Morka said, emphasizing that investigations into public officials are routine and not politically motivated.

The APC also took a jab at the PDP’s political standing, suggesting the party should focus on rebuilding itself rather than engaging in “wild conspiracy theories.”

“You would think that the decrepit PDP would keep itself usefully occupied in search of therapy for its self-inflicted paralysis,” the statement read, referencing the upcoming Anambra governorship election in November 2025.

“The PDP and Udom Emmanuel should leave the President of the Senate out of their hot mess. Senator Akpabio remains laser-focused on weaving a strong legislative pillar of support for the bold and transformative reform agenda of our determined President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.” Morka concluded.

