Nasir El-Rufai, former Kaduna State governor

Emmanuel Agbo, the director general, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum (PDP-GF) on Saturday, debunked reports that five PDP Governors are backing the candidature of Peter Obi and Nasir El-Rufai for President in 2027.

Agbo, in a statement on Saturday, described the story as the handiwork of negative forces, who are bent on destroying the party.

Agbo, while stating that the PDP Governors’ Forum is not in consonance with these actors, added that ” neither does it enjoy any ambience of political space to discuss nor seal the auction of the PDP through lowlife grifters who are allegedly working behind the scenes to support a “potential Nasir El-Rufai/Peter Obi presidential ticket in the 2027 election”.

He noted that It is incumbent on the PDP Governors’ Forum through its leadership anchored by the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, ” to openly denounce and in very strong terms, the unpleasant and provoking publications and rumours being peddled and nauseam by negative forces and their agents who cannot absorb the temerity of this Forum to question their incapacities in leadership by performing above the limits imposed by their failed economic policies and programs, which have left the ordinary Nigerian with nothing other than poverty and financial hardship down to the remote locations.”

Read also: APC fires back at PDP over allegations against Akpabio

He noted further that the group, Unsatisfied with the results their clones, ” have gotten in the low-willed factions they keep financing within our party structure, they have proceeded with direct confrontation on the Governors towards creating a one-party entrapment, with intention to split the opposition and thereby cripple democratic institutions and values through questionable adoptions and misinterpretation of the law, all to strangle the lifeline of our nation to enforce dictatorship and one-party rule.”

He however, declared that the PDP, as a formidable party, will ensure that all the organs of the party are continually engaged in attaining reconciliation across the board and reconsolidation of progressive development made in our Subnational to ameliorate the lives of our people.

“It is obvious that these mischief makers and detractors, who are bewildered at the way and manner PDP Governors are daily performing to pull the people out of economic hardship despite the intimidation by the ruling APC, are only intimidated and can only throw mud at our good works

“In the world of politics, rumors and speculations are common, as such, we will not allow these ‘Enemies of Progress’ and ‘Agents of Confusion’ to gaslight the Nigerian people to draw wrong and erroneous conclusions.”

He assured that the party will continue to maintain it’s principles of equity, social justice, sincerity of purpose, accountability, enthronement of undefiled electoral process, enhancement of the lives of the people, and propagation of humanity.

“Suffice it for us to irrevocably state here that in 2027, PDP Governors as disciplined leaders and stakeholders will exemplify this by wholeheartedly supporting whoever emerges as the flag-bearer of our great party in the battle to wrestle power from the non-performers at the centre.

“As a creed, we all share, the dreams of the founding fathers of our great party will not be in vain”.

Share