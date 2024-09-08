Guber poll: Ighodalo woos Edo communities with pledge of stable power supply, water

…As Okpebholo promises to Revive Ojirami Dam within 100 days in office

Ahead of the September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo State, the State Government and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have wooed communities in Etsako Central and Etsako West Local Government Areas with the promise of provision of stable power supply if its candidate is elected governor.

The State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and Asue Ighadolo, the party’s governorship candidate, made the promise to the people of the communities during a campaign rally in the local governments.

The communities are Fugar, the administrative headquarters of Etsako Central Local Government and Agbede in Etsako West Local Government Areas.

At Fugar, Obaseki said, Asue Ighodalo would utilise the gas pipeline that passes through the local government to generate electricity for the people.

The governor, who described the PDP governorship candidate as a “Chief Master Planner,” added that he has the best plans to take Edo State further into progress and prosperity.

While receiving hundreds of defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the party during the rally, he, however, expressed satisfaction at the massive turnout, which he noted he had never seen the type in all the places they had visited.

He also commended the people for coming out during the continuous voter registration exercise in the state, thereby increasing the voting strength of the local government.

“I want to thank you all for this massive turnout even when they say Etsako Central is one of the smallest local governments in the state but you people still have this large crowd,” he said.

In his address, Ighodalo commended the Obaseki-led administration for the improvement in the educational system, workers welfare, infrastructure, health and others and promised to build on what’s already on the ground.

He also promised to eradicate poverty, create wealth and enthrone good governance, assuring that what Edo needs is continuity (for progress and prosperity).

He assured the people that Ogie and himself would never disappoint them, if voted into power.

The PDP governorship candidate charged them to come out enmasse on election day and vote for the PDP.

In Agbede, Obaseki, assured the people that before his tenure runs out the water issues in the community would be resolved.

On the issues of poor electricity supply to the area, Ighodalo promised that when he resumes office as the governor of the state, he would ensure Agbede gets its own transmission station.

He also assured them that he would complete all ongoing projects and also provide more.

Earlier, Abudu Makoh, who led over two hundred APC members to join PDP, said that they decided to join the PDP because of the good work of Gov. Godwin Obaseki in the state and some of the projects in Agbede.

Makoh added that PDP has the best candidate, the most prepared with the requisite capacity and competence to continue with the good works already being enjoyed in Edo State.

Meanwhile, Monday Okpebholo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, has promised to revive the Ojirami dam if elected governor of the state.

Okpebholo, who is also the incumbent senator representing Edo Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, made the pledge during a campaign rally in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area.

He said, if elected, his administration would provide potable water to the people of Edo North senatorial district by reviving the moribund Ojirami dam located in Akoko-Edo.

He also promised to reconstruct the road between Ososo and Okpella within 100 days in office.

The governorship candidate assured the people that his five points agenda would be followed to the letter.

“I assure you that my five-point agenda will be followed to the letter. The five-point agenda will be Road construction, Health, Insecurity, Education and Agriculture.

“My government will employ teachers to teach in our public schools, not only those in this local government but across the state. We will also make sure that there is twenty-four hours light in the locality.

“There will also be safety for farmers in their farm by providing enough security to protect them,” he said.

Earlier, Abubakar Momoh, minister for Niger Delta Affairs said the reconstruction of Igarra, Auchi Atte roads are already in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) 2024 budget.

On his part, Adams Oshiomhole, the former governor of the State, called on the people of Akoko-Edo to vote APC on September 21.

Oshiomhole, now representing Edo North in the Senate, appealed to the people to vote APC on election day, assuring that the party’s governorship candidate has what it takes to provide the dividends of democracy to the state and the local government.