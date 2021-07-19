Gambari, Buhari’s chief of staff, seek support for APC-led presidency

Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, on Sunday, urged Nigerians to give maximum support to President Muhammadu Buhari and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidency for Nigeria to be successful.

Gambari, who came to his ancestral home in Ilorin for the first time after his appointment as Chief of Staff to the President, made the call while speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

“This period is an opportunity to reflect on the state of our country and to give maximum support to our president, Muhammadu Buhari, because his success is our success and by the grace of God with all the programmes and projects he has embarked upon, in economic fairs, political fairs and social fairs will materialize for the betterment of our people, so at the end of his tenure, Nigeria will be more united, more peaceful and more prosperous”, he said.

Gambari, who was received at the Ilorin International Airport by the high-powered government officials led by the Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi; Senators representing Kwara Central and North, Ibrahim Oloriegbe and Sadiq Umar; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi Salihu; the Special Adviser on Political Matters, Abdullateef Alakawa; and other top appointees and party chieftains.

He applauded Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for his governance style in the state, saying: “I am grateful to the Almighty Allah for giving me life and health to be able to come back to the city of my birth as from where all my trajectory occurred, and for the State Government for this heroic reception”

“I thank His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Deputy, distinguished Senators and all the senior government officials who has been too gracious in welcoming me and of course, Mai Martaba, the Royal Highness, Emir of Ilorin and all members of the community for the warm reception”