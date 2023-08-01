Former NBA president, Akpata joins LP ahead of Edo guber poll

Olumide Akpata, the immediate past president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has joined the Labour Party.

Akpata’s move to Labour Party adds to the party’s membership base in Edo State, after Kenneth Imansuangbon, a governorship aspirant, received his membership card from the party in June.

The Edo-born lawyer, who posted in his official twitter handle, @OlumideAkpata, said he joined the party so as to be part of the solution instead of persistently lamenting about the problem.

He said: “Quite a number of people have called/messaged me to confirm the news, currently making the rounds, that I have joined a political party.

Read also: Presidential Election Tribunal: PDP expresses confidence in judiciary

“Yes, I joined the @labourparty_ng in March this year and on Sunday I attended my first Ward Meeting at Oredo Ward 6, in Benin-City, where I was formally introduced to members of the Ward and presented with my party membership card.

“This was a major step for me and not one that I took lightly, but I simply got tired of complaining about Nigeria every day and bemoaning her fate and I decided to take the plunge and to try to be part of the solution rather than agonising continually over the problem.

“This, for me, is the start of a very important journey, and it is my prayer that I arrive safely at my destination.”

Reacting, Ogbaloi Kelly, Edo State chairman of Labour Party (LP) told BusinessDay that “I am aware Olumide Akpata is a member of our party. He is known to us, and it is appropriate to take his card from his ward.

“Our membership is swelling by everyone that comes in. So, it is much of a prospect for Labour Party in our future political endeavour.”