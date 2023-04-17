Fashola: Allegations against Tinubu remain unproven

Babatunde Fashola, Nigeria’s minister of works and housing has stated that the allegations against the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, remain unproven.

Fashola stated this while speaking during an interview with Channels Television on Sunday night. He pointed out that the outcome of the 2023 presidential election proved Nigerians weren’t bothered about the controversies trailing Tinubu in recent times.

In the build-up to the February 25 election, there were questions about Tinubu’s educational background, age, family and source of wealth.

But the former Lagos State governor posited that governance was not about sainthood but about efficiency, performance, and delivery.

“You must understand that we should not be looking for saints. All of the allegations that were levelled against him have been either unproven or no evidence offered in support of them but they have run along for a while,” he said.

Fashola served as Tinubu’s chief of staff from 2003-2007, while he (Tinubu) was the governor of Lagos State before succeeding him as governor.

Read also: 2023 Election Tribunal: ‘Judges must understand that it is Judiciary that is on trial’

The minister warned those that will work with Tinubu in the presidency to brace up themselves, stressing that he micromanages more than President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Fashola, “I was his (Tinubu) chief of staff for four and a half years. I took over from Lai Mohammed. And in terms of controlling Asiwaju’s schedule, that was a stretch because he has day and night schedules.

“And for those who are going to work with him (in the presidency), let me warn them; he is very nocturnal. I hope he changes. So, he will wake you up at night. He does his best work in the dead of the night. Unless you can push back and clean your space at night, he will encroach on it.

“He is very detailed; he micromanages more than President Buhari. I was talking to somebody and I said ‘Imagine if they are two football coaches, President Buhari is the type of coach that will prepare his team and then go and sit and watch them play for 90 minutes. He trusts them.

But Asiwaju will be that kind of coach playing the game with them. Those are the two differences that you will see between them. One delegates completely, while the other delegates and stays with you.”