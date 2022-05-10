Emir, lawmakers back Aliyu-Betara’s re-election bid, canvass his emergence as Reps’ Speaker

Mustapha Umar Mustapha lI, Emir of Biu in Borno State has endorsed the re-election bid of Muktar Aliyu-Betara, chairman of the House of Representatives’ appropriation committee and his subsequent emergence as Speaker in the 10th Assembly.

Mustapha lI gave these indications at the weekend when Aliyu-Betara who is representing Biu/Bayo/Kwaya/Kusar/Shani in the House was in his palace to present the N10 million All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination forms purchased for him by his constituents to the Emir.

The traditional ruler expressed hope that the federal lawmaker would emerge as the Speaker of the House of Representatives if re-elected in order to attract more benefits for the people.

While acknowledging that it was the first time constituents contributed money to buy a form for a politician in appreciation of the positive impact made on their lives, he said “Betara had done so much for the community.”

Mustapha lI added that in just one year Biu had witnessed “massive positive transformation” due to the lawmaker’s intervention and same to Kwaya Kusar, Bayo and Shani federal constituency.

Haliru Jika, senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, described the gesture as an honour well deserved, stressing that Betara would achieve more when he becomes the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives,

Jika said: “What we have seen today is unbelievable and is history in the making. The Emir blessed him and prayed for him as a father of this area. The Emir said in his lifetime, he had never experienced such rapid development in Biu local government until Hon Betara’a time as a member of the House of Representatives and we hope to achieve more when he becomes the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.”

Similarly, Ahmadu Jaha member representing, Damboa/Gwoza/Chibok Federal Constituency of Borno State, declared his support for the Appropriations chairman’s re-election and emergence as the next speaker of the House.

He said: “We have seen one of the wonders of the world. To the best of my knowledge, this is the first time I have ever seen this kind of crowd and this kind of honour given to somebody as an individual. For us us, he has made us proud. He is our colleague. He is our friend and we are proud of him.

“I wish him all the best and one of the best I wish him is for him to become the Speaker of the 10th National Assembly because we are strongly behind him. Insha Allah, we are going back to the National Assembly to elect him as our Speaker because we know he is going to continue from where our able Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, stops.”

On his part, Mohammed Bago, member representing Chanchaga federal constituency of Niger State in the House commended his colleague for transforming the ancient city of Biu to a contemporary status.

“We say congratulations to Hon Betara. He is being well appreciated by his people. He has done so much for them. And the people are appreciative. This is what we call democracy. This is what we call humanity. He has given back to the society. He has transformed this beautiful old ancient city to a very contemporary city,” he said.

Also declaring support for the lawmaker, Adamu Yuguda, former deputy governor of Borno State, said: “We are witnessing something that has never happened in Borno State in terms of politics. It has happened here in Biu.

“In order words, amongst the constituents of Betara based on what we have seen and what he has been able to achieve for us, the community themselves decided to say thank you.

So they decided to contribute some token and purchase the form for him.”

In his remarks, Betara who expressed appreciation for the support from his constituents, said: “I feel happy for coming to my constituency to collect my nomination form. Every time they elect me, I have things I do for my people.

“When you come to my constituency, you would witness what I have been doing for them. If you know my town previously, if you knew my home town before and the way you see it now, you would know what I have done for my people.”