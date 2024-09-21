Election results will be transmitted electronically if there are no network issues – Edo REC

Anugbum Onuoha, Edo REC

Anugbum Onuoha, the resident electoral commissioner for Edo State has assured voters that election results will be transmitted electronically as against the orthodox counting.

Onuoha, speaking on Arise Television on Saturday morning, said the election process has been perfected with necessary backups if need be.

“Results will be uploaded to IReV if there are no network issues,” the REC said

He added that BVAS will accredit voters to ascertain the total number of voters at each polling unit.

Read also: Edo election: Traders defy restriction movement at new Benin market

The Edo 2024 election which has been greeted with heavy security presence has begun as electoral officials have started the accreditation process.

Onuoha however said he “will conduct an election we can truly call our own”.

The gubernatorial election, consisting of 16 male candidates and one female will see incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki leave office that he’s been in for the past eight years.

The three leading candidates are Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP), and Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC).