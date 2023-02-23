Election: PVCs collected hit 87 million

The number of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collected hit 87,209,007, according to official figures released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

From the figures released, INEC reported that 93,469,008 eligible Nigerians registered to collect their PVCs. The more than 87 million PVCs collected represent a 93.3 percent success rate for collected PVCs.

However, the number of uncollected PVCs is 6,259,229, as the commission reported, which is 6.7 percent of the total number of people registered to collect their PVCs that didn’t get theirs.

INEC released this figure on Thursday ahead of the presidential and national assembly elections, which will take place on Saturday, February 25.

