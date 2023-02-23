INEC distributes sensitive materials in Nasarawa

Ahead of the presidential and national assembly elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun the distribution of sensitive materials to the 13 local government areas of Nasarawa State.

Uthman Ajidagba, the INEC resident electoral commissioner (REC), who briefed newsmen after inspecting the materials at the Lafia office of the Central Bank of Nigeria, said the items were adequate and sorted out according to the various local government areas of the state.

The REC said the materials were ballot papers, result sheets and Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), and were customised according to each of the 3245 polling units in the state.

“We are 100 percent ready administratively to conduct the election across over 3, 245 polling units in the state.

“The sensitive materials would be delivered to INEC local government offices, where they would be moved to the various registration areas ahead of the Saturday, February 25 general election.”

“The headquarters of INEC had already sent all the materials needed for the conduct of the election to us in the state.

“We are not lacking any material as they were already supplied to us and we started distributing them to headquarters of local government areas today,” Ajidagba added.

The INEC official reassured that the election would hold as scheduled. He described those thinking the election would not hold as day dreamers and advised them to wake up and face reality.

He also assured that INEC would deliver a credible, free, fair and transparent election that would reflect the choice of the people.

Maiyaki Muhammad-Baba, the state commissioner of police said his men and personnel of other sister agencies were ready to ensure that the election hold in all parts of the state as scheduled.

The CP added that the police in particular had deployed personnel to all the 3, 245 polling units in the state to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

According to Muhammad-Baba, 4, 202 personnel have been deployed to man INEC offices, collection centres and polling units against those who want to cause problems.

He, therefore, warned hoodlums planning to disrupt the election to stay clear or risk the full wrath of the law.