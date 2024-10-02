El-Rufai reveals plan to return to politics in 2027

Nasir El-Rufai, former Kaduna State governor, has announced his intention to re-enter politics in 2027 after taking a break for further studies.

In an interview on Freedom Radio Kaduna, El-Rufai also denied allegations of misappropriating N423 billion during his tenure as governor.

The former governor who ruled Kaduna from 2015-2023, was one of those earlier pencilled down by President Tinubu for a ministerial position when he assumed office last year, however, after intense power play, the northern politician was denied a ministerial position in an acrimonious circumstances.

But speaking in the interview, El-Rufai expressed his commitment to public service, stating, “I plan to return to politics in 2027 after completing my studies. Politics has no retirement. By the grace of Allah, I will be back to continue serving the people.”

The former governor dismissed accusations from the Kaduna State House of Assembly, which claimed that N423 billion had been stolen under his administration.

He firmly denied the claims, saying, “I didn’t enter politics to steal or enrich myself. I was already content with what I had before becoming governor.”

El-Rufai also pointed out that both the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have targeted his allies, yet no concrete evidence has been provided to support the accusations.

The former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory emphasized that his administration has been unfairly accused, and he has instructed his legal team to take action against those tarnishing his reputation.

“I have left everything to Allah’s judgment. I have prayed and will remain silent on the issue.”

Despite not holding a current political office, El-Rufai reassured that he continues to work with others who genuinely aim to serve the public good.

“You don’t need to hold a government position to serve.

We are still collaborating with like-minded individuals who truly want to help the people, not those who are in politics for personal gain,” he added.

