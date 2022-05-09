Ekweremadu alleges attack on supporters at delegate election in Enugu

Senator Ike Ekweremadu, one of the governorship aspirants, has cried out that his supporters were allegedly attacked during the recent 3-man delegates’ election in the state.

The former Deputy President of the Senate therefore, called on relevant authorities and security agencies to fish out and prosecute all perpetrators of violence during the delegates’ Congress in Enugu.

Addressing the media, the Ikeoha Campaign Organisation, in a prepared speech titled, ‘Electoral banditry and resurgence of thuggery violence in Enugu State,’ read by Charles Asogwa, the director-general, condemned the alleged return of violence in the politics of Enugu State.

Asogwa, flanked by Director of Manifesto, Ikeoha Campaign Organisation, Austin Okolie and other members of the organisation, lamented alleged violent attacks on Ekweremadu’s supporters during delegates’ election, alleging that scores of them were hospitalised.

Asogwa noted that the resurgence of political thuggery, violence and political banditry remained an ill wind that blows no one any good.

He called on all lovers of peace and democracy to join hands to persuade the authorities to take the necessary and decisive steps to arrest the growing culture of political violence, cultism, and banditry to ensure a peaceful primary and 2023 general election in Enugu State.

“People should never be afraid to politically associate, and they should certainly never associate out of fear.

Read also: PDP Denies parallel delegate congress in Ebonyi

“We join our principal, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, a man, whose role in the post-2015 survival of the PDP can be rightly described as pivotal, in calling on the leadership of our party to provide a level playing ground for all. When many, who had benefited immensely from the PDP, abandoned the party; when some who remained feared to openly associate with or defend the party which mandate they hold, Ekweremadu was among the few party leaders that stood up to be counted,

“For emphasis, only a free, fair, transparent, and credible process can guarantee that the PDP will come out of the 2023 general election stronger.”

He expressed regrets that violence should be visited on PDP members simply because they are supporting Senator Ekweremadu.

He also said it was clear the attacks were part of the unsuccessful attempts by people, who decided to play against the rule, to scuttle the actual legitimate process.

“Because they were not prepared for any congress; because they confiscated the result sheets, such that not a single result sheet could be found in any of the 260 Wards of Enugu State; because they were more interested in submitting a prepared list, they attacked our supporters, who came out in their numbers to do the right thing in line with the Constitution and Guideline of the PDP.

“They were surprised that PDP faithful trooped out in their numbers to do the right thing. Despite the attempts to stop them in some places, they still went ahead to exercise their democratic right.

“Therefore, we believe that much of these acts of violence could have been averted if the state party leadership and the panel dispatched by the PDP national leadership to oversee the process ensured transparency and due compliance with the PDP Constitution and Guideline.

“Had everyone interested in serving as a delegate and their sponsors and supporters been instructed to go to the field; had the result sheets been made available at the 260 Wards for transparent recording and signing of the results, there would probably not have been any need to try to assault, harass, and intimidate law-abiding party faithful who filed out to the designated venues to do the right thing.”