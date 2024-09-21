EFCC storms polling stations in Edo to check vote buying

As the electorate vote in today’s governorship election in Edo State, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has stormed polling stations to stop vote buying.

This was disclosed by Frank Mbah, deputy inspector-general of police in charge of the election, in an interview with Channels TV on Saturday morning.

He said intelligence reports have shown that some politicians have printed identity cards for fake election observers, noting that the police and other security agencies are ready for perpetrators of such act.

He further disclosed that some criminals have prepared security uniforms in the state for the purpose of the election, noting that they will be dealt with.

“We are coming after you. Your cover has already been blown. If you made fake uniforms and you intend to recruit crinimals, we are also coming after you,” he said.