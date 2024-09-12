Edo guber: Wike’s ties with REC, CP unsettles PDP

Tony Aziegbemi, Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, has expressed alarm over the involvement of individuals with connections to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, in the state’s governorship election.

Aziegbemi pointed out a significant conflict between Governor Godwin Obaseki and Wike, and expressed concerns that the presence of officials linked to Wike could jeopardize the electoral process.

According to Aziegbemi, these officials have close ties to Wike and may act in his interest rather than ensure a fair election.

In a statement released on Wednesday night, Aziegbemi highlighted that Anugbum Onuoha, the Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), previously served as Wike’s Special Adviser on Lands during his tenure as Rivers State Governor.

He also noted that Edo’s current Commissioner of Police, Nemi Edwin-Iwo, who was appointed to the state less than a month ago, is closely associated with Wike.

Aziegbemi said, “We are worried that the election may have been compromised even before it starts. This is because we are certain that the officials responsible for conducting a free, fair, and credible election are close associates of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

“The INEC REC in Edo is Wike’s cousin and served as a Special Adviser on Lands to him in Rivers State. Everyone in Nigeria knows the antecedents of Wike and his conduct during elections in Rivers State. So we will not close our eyes and watch him deploy the same tactic in Edo State.

“The current Edo State Commissioner of Police, Nemi Edwin-Iwo, is also a close associate of Wike. We believe he would not act in the best interest of Edo people nor even in the spirit and letters of the Electoral Act.”