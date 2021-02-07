Dogara rates Nasarawa State among top three states for peace, effective leadership

The former Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has expressed confident that Nasarawa State would soon be among the top three states known for peace, effective leadership and stability in the country.

The former speaker who was in Lafia in honour of a former House of Representatives member, Joseph Haruna Kigbu, who left People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), along with 10, 000 others, at a grant reception ceremony in Lafia.

Dogara who gave the keynote address at the ceremony with the titled “All inclusive Party Politics for Peace, Unity and Progress: the Governor A. A Sule Legacy”, noted that with the existing peace and unity in the state, as a result of the effective leadership being provided by the Governor, Nasarawa State is heading to be among the top three states in Nigeria.

He then extolled the leadership qualities of Governor Sule, stressing that with the type of leadership being demonstrated, there is no way the state cannot be among the first three states in the country.

“It’s only effective leadership that will deliver peace. It takes a leader only in the mould of Governor A. A Sule to recognize that we need peace and unity in order to make progress,” he stated.

Dogara added, with the quality of leadership being provided, with passion, as well as the progressive agenda Governor Sule has for the state, Nasarawa State would realize her potentials.

“With this kind of determination that places premium on peaceful coexistence of the people of this state and recognizes those who will help you achieve this agenda and bringing them into the fold, that is the only way you can deliver all the promises you made during your election,” former speaker Dogara said.

In a remark, Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule welcomed Kigbu back home, where he helped build its foundation before leaving to the opposition party, PDP.

According to the Governor, if there was anything that influenced the return of the former lawmaker to APC was justice, peaceful coexistence and mutual understanding that is presently prevailing across the state.

Sule explained that, since inception in office, his administration has been guided by the fear of God, as well as the need to ensure lasting peace and unity among the people of the state.

“With the responsibility vested on me and as Governor of the state, I will carry every citizen along, irrespective of political believes or social status.”

On his part, Kigbu said his story was that of a prodigal son who only returned home after a long journey in the wilderness.

He thanked the Governor for accepting him back into the APC alongside thousands of his supporters, promising to eschew politics of bitterness, but to embrace progressive engagements.