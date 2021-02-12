Delta approves N16bn for roads construction, rehabilitation

Delta Government on Thursday announced the approval of the construction and rehabilitation of no fewer than 15 roads across the state at a cost of about N16 billion.

This was part of the decisions reached at the State Executive Council meeting presided over by the Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa.

Briefing newsmen after the council meeting at the Government House, Asaba, the Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, said that the roads approved were spread across the three senatorial districts for fairness and equity.

Aniagwu listed the roads as the construction of a bridge across River Ethiope in Umusume Quarters, Obiaruku; internal roads in Okpara-inland, construction of Ituru Road, Elume; construction of Deghele-Bateren Township road in Warri South-West.

Others are the construction of Oporoza Township Roads in Gbaramatu and construction of Ogbe-Ijoh internal roads in Ogbe-Ijoh, both in Warri South-West and construction of Dantinajo Gold Resort Road, Oleh, Isoko South.

They also include the construction and reconstruction of Iregwa/Baleke and adjoining streets in Agbor, Ika South; reconstruction and overlay of Owerre-Olubo/Ute-Ogbeje road, Ika North-East.

The commissioner also said that construction of Obi-Ibabu/Ibabu road in Ndokwa West; rehabilitation and expansion of Old Lagos By-Pass (linking Benin/Asaba Expressway to Asaba/Okpanam Road) as well as the construction of critical adjoining roads and discharge channel, Okpanam, Oshimili North, were approved by the council.

Others in the area, according to him, are construction of Isoko drive/Sir Eric Obiazi street, Madagwa Street/Amantu Crescent, GRA Phase 5, Asaba, Oshimili South and construction of Flood Control Measures on Summit Road through Nwelih Street, St. Patrick’s College, West-End Mixed Secondary School and Uche Medua Ige close.

Aniagwu added that the government had approved a comprehensive upgrade of facilities in Central Hospitals in Kwale, Ughelli, Oleh, Agbor, Warri and Sapele.

He disclosed that approval was also given for Delta Cares Programme, a partnership programme with the World Bank, to resuscitate small and micro businesses affected by the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

The commissioner also stated that the council approved the payment of retirement benefits to some retirees of Delta State University, whose cases had problems.