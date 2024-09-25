Court adjourns Bello’s money laundering case as he heads to supreme court

The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the alleged money laundering case against the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, until October 30, 2024.

The case, brought forward by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), was postponed by Justice Emeka Nwite following an appeal filed by Bello at the Supreme Court.

Bello is seeking to overturn an arrest warrant issued by the trial court on April 17. During Wednesday’s hearing, the defense counsel, A.M. Adoyi, informed the court of the pending appeal at the Supreme Court, which challenges the arraignment process.

Adoyi argued that proceeding with the arraignment could undermine the appeal and requested the court to await the Supreme Court’s decision.

The EFCC’s counsel, Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, criticised the defense, accusing them of stalling the legal process.

He pointed out that a previous appeal by Bello concerning the mode of service of the charge had been dismissed by the Court of Appeal on August 28, 2024, which confirmed that the service was properly conducted.

Pinheiro further urged the court to assert its authority and proceed with the case, noting that Bello had filed multiple applications across different courts, including two before the Federal High Court and one at the Supreme Court.

In response to the defense’s request to delay proceedings, Justice Nwite acknowledged the submissions from both sides and decided to adjourn the case to October 30 for ruling and arraignment.