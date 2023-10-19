CAN, JNI disagree with Babachir for labelling APC Islamic party

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Jama’atu Nasril Islam, JNI, yesterday, disagreed with Babachir Lawal, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), for labelling the All Progressives Congress (APC) an Islamic party.

Lawal, who had on Tuesday said Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, won the 2023 presidential poll and not President Bola Tinubu of the APC, who he said came a distant third, continued his attacks on the party, yesterday.

Responding to the APC’s counter by the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, that he was angry and attacking the party because President Tinubu did not choose him as running mate, Lawal restated his stance and added that APC was now led by Muslims who take decisions in mosques.

Claiming that President Tinubu’s men were reaching out to him, he expressed sympathies for Morka and other APC leaders he described as ‘sycophantic, second class’ members.

Contacted on the issue yesterday, APC spokesman, Morka, said he had no reaction.

However, CAN denounced the practice of labeling political parties based on religious affiliations, asserting that such actions undermined inclusivity and respect for religious diversity in the country.

Also, the JNI challenged Lawal to prove how a national party with elected officials across the country had become an Islamic party.

Meanwhile, in an interview with newsmen, a senior CAN official, who requested anonymity due to the national leadership’s resolution to remain apolitical, emphasized the impropriety of categorising a political party ‘Islamic’ or representing any specific religious group.

Moreover, CAN said it didn’t endorse any political party or candidate, maintaining a stance of neutrality.

The Christian body, however, said it encouraged its members to make informed decisions based on their individual beliefs and values.

It called on political parties and politicians to focus on issues of national development, good governance, and the welfare of all citizens, regardless of their religious affiliations.