Dino Melaye accuses Bello of third-term ploy via Kogi APC candidate

Dino Melaye, a prominent figure in Kogi State politics and the candidate representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the upcoming governorship election, has accused the incumbent governor, Yahaya Bello of plotting to continue in government once his term ends.

Melaye contends that Governor Bello is secretly seeking a third term in office, circumventing legal and constitutional constraints by positioning himself behind the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Ahmed Ododo.

In a candid interview with Channels Television on a Monday broadcast, Melaye shed light on his concerns and suspicions regarding Governor Bello’s political maneuvers.

He articulated his belief that Bello’s interest in securing another term as governor has led him to use Ododo as a pawn in his strategic game.

According to Melaye, Governor Bello, unable to run for a third consecutive term himself, is orchestrating this political charade to ensure his continued influence and control over the state.

Melaye went on to emphasise that, should Ododo win the election, he would essentially serve as a figurehead, with Governor Bello effectively pulling the strings behind the scenes.

“Don’t be deceived that Yahaya Bello is not on the ballot. Ododo is physically on the ballot but Yahaya Bello is the one seeking a third term through a proxy.

“I will not want this debate to be about Yahaya Bello, rather I would like to market my political party and market what we have for Kogi State,” Melaye said.