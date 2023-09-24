Kogi guber: PDP will conquer fear, intimidation of APC – Melaye

The flag-bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dino Melaye in the forthcoming November 11 off-season gubernatorial election, has said that the PDP would win the election by conquering the fears and intimidation of the Governor Yahaya Bello administration.

Melaye stated this in Egume, Dekina Local Government Area at the residence of John Odawn, a former chairman of Kogi State chapter of PDP. The governorship candidate was received by Prof Jerry Gana, National Contact and Mobilisation Committee chairman; North Central zonal leader, Dakas Shawn; former Minister of Police Affairs, Humphrey Abba, and former state commissioner, Ruth Eke Iyaji.

Addressing the party faithful, Melaye commended

Odawn for his long years of service as chairman of Kogi PDP, and for keeping the party together despite the challenges it has experienced over time.

The PDP flag-bearer, who described the meeting as a “home- coming,” assured the leaders and stakeholders who thronged the venue of inclusion and consensus building under his watch, saying it is his desire to ensure that the party lives up to its name as a promoter of people’s democracy.

Melaye pointed out his records of advocacy for the rights of workers and the people of Kogi State as the undeniable credential that he brings into the November 11 election, noting that his campaign is weaved around partnering with Kogites to rescue the state from the yoke of underdevelopment.

He pledged to be a servant leader and promoter of good governance, urging Kogites to bring about the desired change by voting for the PDP without fear on November 11, 2023.

He said: “We will win this election by conquering the fears and intimidation of the Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration.”

Prof Jerry Gana, who led members of the National Contact and Mobilisation Committee on the visit, commended Odawn and many founding members for their steadfast support for the party, and urged the people to put the shortcomings of the past aside and work for a new paradigm that the emergence of Senator Dino Melaye and his running mate, Habibat Mohammed Deen represent.

Representatives of the three Federal Constituencies in Kogi East, who spoke at the meeting, assured of their total commitment to the election of Senator Melaye and Deen.

They called for vigilance during the election, to avoid the manipulation of election processes and results as witnessed in the elections of the recent past.