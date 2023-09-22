Caleb Mutfwang, Plateau governor wins at tribunal

The Plateau State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has affirmed the election of Caleb Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as governor of the state. The tribunal dismissed the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, Nentawe Yiltwatda, on Friday morning. Yiltwatda and the APC had challenged the election results, claiming that Mutfwang was not validly nominated by the PDP and that there had been over-voting in some areas. However, the tribunal held that the APC had failed to prove its case. The tribunal also found that the PDP had conducted a repeat congress in 2021, and that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) had been used properly in the election. The tribunal’s ruling is a setback for the APC and its governorship candidate. It is also a boost for the PDP and its chances of winning the 2023 general elections.

Read also: Plateau State, ValueJet sign MoU to sustain flight services to Jos