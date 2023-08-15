Plateau State, ValueJet sign MoU to sustain flight services to Jos

The Plateau State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Nigeria’s rising airline, ValueJet that would make the carrier gain a strong foothold on the Jos-Abuja route.

ValueJet had on October 10, 2022, launched its inaugural flight and in February 2023 began flight services to Jos, Plateau State.

Ever since it launched flight operations to Jos, the carrier has continued to not only expand but consolidate its Jos route, making it a first choice among travellers

After painstaking research, the Plateau State felt there was a need to enter into an MoU with the carrier to ensure it sustains its operations on the route and to save passengers the huge risk of travelling by road from Plateau State to Abuja and beyond.

The signing of the MoU took place at ValueJet’s head office in Lagos. Omololu Majekodunmi, the Managing Director of ValueJet, signed for the airline, and Jatau Davou Gyang, the Commissioner of Transportation who represented Governor Caleb Mutfwang signed on behalf of the Plateau State government.

Gyang said the initiative is very critical to the development of the state, adding that event marked a significant milestone in the quest of Governor Mutfwang’s administration to open up the economy of the state in line with his policy thrust.

Read also: How to boost agro export by air – Stakeholders

He said, “The essence of this agreement is that the Governor of Plateau State, Hon. Barrister Caleb Mutfwang when he came on onboard, he saw a deficit in activities of air transportation in the state and how the value in these activities are not felt within the state. As someone who responds to the plight of his people in terms of safety and economic value of the travel between Jos and Abuja, he found it expedient to have a very reliable flight that would be frequenting Abuja-Jos, to be able to boost the economic activities in the state and then to guarantee the safety of travelers.”

“We are all witnesses of the fact that movement between Jos and Abuja on the route has been disastrous where commuters would be left with the choice of paying ransom talkless of road accidents. So, it is expedient to make Plateau people have some comfort and to also have economic values and to also guarantee the safety of the citizens of Plateau state who wish to travel to Abuja and by extension to other places within the shortest possible time.”

Gyang disclosed that the state governor has a way of boosting the economy of the state and was mulling the idea of upgrading the Jos Airport.

“With the passion that the governor has with available resources within the shortest time possible, you will see something very soon. He is so passionate about the well-being of his people.”

Majekodunmi on his part said the essence of the air pact was to tie, guarantee, and actually put in place legally air transport business between both parties which was further necessitated by insecurity on the road.

His words, “The governor, since he was sworn in, he had driven to Abuja from Jos more than 25 times. This applies to all the commissioners. It is either you take a 35 minutes flight or you take a five-hour trip by road with hoodlums and insecurity on the roads.”

“We have promised them that we want to see that this works and I think other states should learn from it. We see to it until the route gets profitable and until people start to appreciate it. Now, they know that there is a safe way to get to Abuja unlike before they go by road or what other mode they used to get to Abuja.”