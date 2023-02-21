Bode George, Jandor close ranks ahead 2023 polls

The crisis in the Lagos State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) appears to be over, this is just as the leader of the party in the state Bode George and the gubernatorial candidate, Olajide Adediran have resolved to work for the victory of party in the 2023 polls after a reconciliatory meeting on Monday.

George, a former deputy national chairman of the PDP, had disagreed with Adediran over his choice of Funke Akindele as his running mate.

However, a statement by Gbenga Ogunleye Head, Media and Communications Adediran gubernatorial campaign organization said the meeting was attended by several leaders of the PDP in Lagos State.

The statement said the cold war between George and Adediran has been finally put to an end as George resolved that nothing would make him leave the PDP which he was a founding member, noting that he was committed towards the success of the gubernatorial bid of Adediran and all the party’s candidates in the polls.

The governorship candidate, Adediran expressed his gratitude to George for his magnanimity and fatherly oversight and commended him for his untiring efforts over the years to deliver Lagos State from the clueless and inept successive governors.

According to the statement, “The cold war between the national leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olabode George and the governorship candidate of the party, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) has been finally put to an end in a reconciliation and unity meeting held today.

“Olabode George in his remarks at the meeting stated that there is no disagreement of any sort in the party again. As an irredentist member of the party, he noted that personal differences will not affect his insistent on the rescue mission of the state from the grip of the marauders.

“He revealed that the misgovernance and mismanagement of the resources of Lagos by the ruling APC over the years will be over in a matter of days as Lagosians will vote enmass for JANDOR. He enjoined all party members to unite and work hard to ensure the party wins in their respective local government areas.

“Adediran expressed his gratitude to George for his magnanimity and fatherly oversight. He commended the elder Stateman for his untiring efforts over the years to deliver Lagos State from the clueless and inept successive governors”.