Ben Ayade joins 2023 Presidential race

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has joined the 2023 presidential race.

The professor declared his intention to contest the presidential election under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Tuesday.

He has now joined the national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Yahaya Bello among others to scuffle for the ruling party’s candidacy.

Read also: 2023: Yahaya Bello buys N100m APC presidental nomination form

Ayade made his intention known to State House Correspondents following a meeting with the President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.