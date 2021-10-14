Ayu emerges PDP’s consensus national chairmanship candidate

Iyorchia Ayu, former Senate President, has emerged as the consensus candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP)ahead of its October 31 national elective convention.

Ayu’s emergence followed hours of continuous meetings by PDP stakeholders of Northern extraction in Abuja in the past 72 hours.

He was chosen after two other contenders; Ibrahim Shema, a former Katsina State Governor, and Senator Abdul Ningi were prevailed upon to step down.

Senator Suleiman Nazif, Deputy National Chairman; North, who was to stand as the sole contestant from the North East, was astonished when Senator Abdul Ningi, also from Bauchi State joined the race.

The stakeholders meeting earlier scheduled to hold late on Wednesday was postponed till Thursday when it became apparent that the plan by governors to present Ayu as a consensus candidate was in jeopardy.