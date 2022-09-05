Atiku: September heralds dawn of Nigeria’s freedom from APC stranglehold

Ahead of the official commencement of the 2023 general election campaign by political parties this month, the presidential candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said September brings Nigerians good tidings of the beginning of the march to freedom from the throttlehold of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku said this in a statement Sunday.

The former vice president also announced the decentralisation of his campaign structure, saying it is the only way to win the presidential election

He stated this in Abuja, at the inauguration of the Atiku-Okowa Vanguard Nigeria, Atiku also reaffirmed his commitment to 40 percent women and youth involvement in his cabinet, if elected president next year.

The PDP presidential candidate’s statement came as stakeholders in the party began considering the options open to them in the effort to resolve current disagreements.

This followed the call to remove the PDP’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, or sack the entire National Working Committee (NWC) to give room for a north/south balance in the party.

In a statement, yesterday, Atiku said, “For many Nigerians, this year’s September is a month that comes with a great deal of joy and great expectations.

Read also: 2023: Kogi CSO urges politicians to take deliberate, decisive steps to curb electoral violence

“After enduring many years of the ruling APC practically kneeling on our neck, September heralds the commencement of our freedom from the APC’s stranglehold

“The time has finally come for Nigerians to take part in the process of salvaging this great country and making it a beautiful land of opportunities and prosperity – once again.”

According to the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), public campaign by political parties for presidential and National Assembly elections begins September 28, while that of governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections starts October 12.

Atiku welcomed the youth of Nigeria to September, calling it the month long expected for the kick-starting of his presidential campaign.

He Urged all concerned to register online to participate fully in the restructured campaign process, the PDP candidate said decentralising his campaign structure was necessary.

“Because we know that every election is won and lost at the polling unit, we have agreed to decentralise our campaign.

“What that means is that folks like you are the potential managers of my campaign. It is a system that takes power away from the centre and returns it to where it belongs: to the people.”