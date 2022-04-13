Atiku calls for more youths involvement in politics

Former Vice President and Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday has encouraged the youths to seek political offices, ahead of the 2023 election.

Atiku, while addressing his Atiku Support Group in Abuja, said that his quest to become the next President of Nigeria is to create an opportunity for youths to take over the driving of seat in the nations politics.

Atiku, who stated that he contested governorship election in Admawa State four times, before he succeeded, added that he started active participation in politics in his late 30s.

He disclosed that as vice president, he was able to influence the appointment of young Nigerian into sensitive offices in the country arguing that if he emerges as the next President of the country, he will groom youths that will take over governance.

Atiku expressed happiness that many young people are now active participants now in the political process and assured that his presidency will create greater opportunity for them to actively participate in governance.

“Leadership is a competition; it is not going to be easy. I also started the journey like some of you, in my late 30s, to run for governor alone, I ran four times before I eventually got elected. So you need to be determined, you need to be consistent, you need to be courageous.

“I want to encourage you, I also want to commend your determination because so many young men and women are now participating in politics. It is strengthening our democracy, it is developing our democracy because the more young men and women participate, the more enlightened leaders we will have because most of you are graduates and therefore, we expect that as graduates, you will provide a more credible, more enlightened leadership. You have a responsibility to make sure that these values are returned to our society.

“So young men and women, it is my pleasure to hand over to you but before I hand over to you, I have to train you,” Atiku assured his supporters.

Earlier in his remarks, the National Coordinator of Atiku Abubakar Technical Support Team, Raymond Dokpesi informed Atiku supporters that the PDP zoning committee had just submitted its report to the National Working Committee of the party hinting that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party will soon met to lay to rest all contending issues around zoning.

He challenged the members of the group to tour round the country, meet all the stakeholders in the party and engage in all necessary lobby to ensure that the aspiration of the Atiku comes becomes a reality.

Present at the event were Maxwell Gidado, Chief of Staff to Adamawa State government, Kabiru Babawo, Chairman Atiku Support Group, Aliyu Abbas, SA Youth Support to Adamawa State Governor, and Oladimeji Fabiyi, Director Atiku New Media.