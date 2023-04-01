Arewa consultative forum calls for prosecution of interim govt advocates

Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on Saturday called for the arrest and prosecution of anyone or persons caught canvassing for interim government in Nigeria.

The influential socio-cultural group noted that Nigerians will resist any attempt by individuals or groups to foist an interim government.

Mohammed Ghali Alaaya, the chairman, Kwara State chapter of the forum gave the position of the organisation in an interview with journalists in Ilorin, the state capital.

Alaaya said: “Anybody no matter how highly-placed advocating or supporting interim government under any guise will be met with the strongest of opposition. I can assure you that Nigerians are too loud in that direction.

Read also: Kperogi reveals real motive Kwankwaso contested 2023 presidential poll

“Anybody who does that should be arrested and prosecuted for treason; because that is the height of insubordination against the country. Nobody will accept this. I trust my northern people.

“I trust Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and other All Progressives governors that led the campaign for power to shift to the South will be pleased that the country is one despite the contrary permutations from some quarters.

“The northern governors when they spoke for power to shift to the South did so bearing in mind the troubles and expectations of Nigerians. The decision was predicated on good intentions. Everybody fell in love with that decision.

“The president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu won the February 25, 2023 election in 30 out of the 36 states of the the federation and most of the votes were even got from the north. It is even very surprising that anybody would contest election and win in other regions order than his own to that extent.

“Nigerians have spoken and we have spoken loudly. It will be so sad for anybody now to say that President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu should not be sworn-in.”