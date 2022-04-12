APGA screening: Oye warns aspirants against inducement

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has warned all aspirants of the party not to induce anybody under whatever guise in the process leading up to the party primary.

National chairman of the party, Ozonkpu Victor Oye, expressed disappointment that some dubious characters had been going around wooing aspirants to part with their money in order to facilitate their screening and victory in the forthcoming primary of the party.

A statement signed by the APGA national publicity secretary, Tex Okechukwu on Monday advised all aspirants not to be hoodwinked by the antics of these desperadoes, but to spend their resources and time reaching out to the prospective delegates.

He stated unequivocally that any person(s) that allowed himself or herself to be deceived by the antics of these “criminally-minded middlemen” would have themselves to blame.

He assured that the screening and primary would be free, fair and credible as “this is the only way to build a united, progressive and all-inclusive political party”.