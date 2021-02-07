APC targeting over 100 million eligible voters in its registration, revalidation exercise – Lawan

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Saturday hinted that the ongoing membership registration and revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was aimed at capturing over 100 million Nigerians as members of the ruling party.

Lawan said the exercise was conceived to further democratise the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a press statement by his media office in Abuja, Lawan stated this after he revalidated his membership of the party at Katuzu ward in Bade Local Government Area of Yobe North Senatorial District.

He said the process would reposition the APC to dominate the country’s political space by winning more elective seats at the state and federal levels of government.

Lawan noted that the registration and revalidation exercise would also afford the youths, a critical role in governance.

The president of the Senate also pointed out that it would provide Nigerians at the grassroots the opportunity of being major stakeholders in the nation’s decision making process.

He added that the exercise became imperative in view of the need to weed out members of the APC who had decamped to other political parties and are still recorded in the party’s register and also to afford new or intending members the opportunity to get registered

“The youths, who will be the majority of those that would register, will now have very critical role to play in the politics of APC and the democratic process of Nigeria.

“I also want to say that this exercise is essential because we have names of people who have decamped to other political parties and yet their names are in the register of APC.

“We cannot continue to carry the names of people who have shifted ground. And, essentially, democracy is about the people to take and make decisions on behalf of themselves.

“And, I believe that this exercise is one that the APC should approach very positively.

“We should register nothing less than a hundred million Nigerians. And we have every chance and every reason to register more than one hundred million Nigerians in this exercise,” Lawan said.

“This exercise of registration and revalidation does not terminate at the end of this month or in the first week of March.

“This period is only given to provide for a symbolic environment for registration and revalidation.

“The process will continue even after then, because we would have to register many more who will become eighteen years of age after this exercise is over,” the Senate President added.