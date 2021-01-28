2023: APC explores chances of victory with membership registration, revalidation

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is exploring chances to retain its grip on power as it seems the party would go off the political scene at the expiration of the tenure of President Muhamadu Buhari who is its idol.

This view is shared not just by political analysts but also the chieftains of the party such as the former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha who once affirmed that APC may go with Buhari if nothing is urgently done.

Okorocha had said: “President Muhammadu Buhari gave character to APC. He brought his integrity to bear on the party. He made the party what it is in the northern part of the country and the masses of the North, who saw him as a true leader, and we all rode on that to achieve that victory, but after the credibility of Buhari into this party, there seems to be no alternative in the same manner that will drive this party to 2023 victory”.

To forestall the unforeseen circumstances that could befall the party, it has been making frantic efforts to put its house in order before the next political contests.

One of such is the membership registration and revalidation exercise which process began since Monday.

Read Also: Amosun: A quintessential enigma at 63

Giving credence to this, Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello stated that the success of the APC registration and revalidation exercise will determine the party’s chances in future elections.

Bello who is the Chairman of APC’s National Registration and Revalidation Committee, however, warned chieftains and groups within the party against hijacking the exercise.

He said this at the inauguration of State Registration Committees in Abuja and appealed to those saddled with the registration in the state not to give in to the antics of those who will want them to do their bidding.

“We should also note that commandeering or theft or hijacking registration materials will not be tolerated you should also note that domination of registration process by an individual or group will also not be accepted the whole intention of this exercise is to expand our membership base for we believe that when this is done we believe that it will increase our chances in the next coming election.

“We have very few members who have left the party and we have many who have joined the party and we believe they should be allowed to register as members of our great party, the APC.

“We will ensure that no one is left behind. We should know that theft or hijack of registration materials will not be tolerated. We should note that the domination of the registration process by individuals or groups will not be tolerated.

“I appeal to the Chairmen and Secretaries of this committee to ensure that they stand their grounds and ensure that the job is done at the end of the day”, Bello urged.

Also addressing journalists after the inauguration, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje said the APC registration exercise would again prove his State as the largest democracy in Nigeria and home of the APC.

He said: “People are eager to go for this registration because so many new entrants are in the party now but without registration. Also, few ones that had left, their names have not been deleted and there are many young men whose number has reached for them to be registered and they will be registered. So, I believe we are going to have a very effective and efficient registration process and we will end up with a very high number of members that will be registered”.