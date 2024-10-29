APC suspends ex-Osun governor, Aregbesola

The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended Rauf Aregbesola, former Minister of Interior, over alleged anti-party activities.

In a resolution submitted to the APC National Secretariat and addressed to National Chairman Umar Ganduje, the Osun APC accused Aregbesola of creating divisions within the party by establishing a splinter faction.

The state party chapter said the move had undermined cohesion and unity, especially during a critical period in Osun politics.

The party said that Aregbesola’s actions have fueled internal divisions.

Aregbesola’s camp is yet to respond to the development.

