APC crisis: Oshiomhole opposes Obaseki’s proposed meeting 

The National Vice-Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) foe South South, Hilliard Eta, believed to be in the camp of the embattled Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, on Wednesday distanced the leaders of the party in the Zone from the consultative meeting called by the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki.

Governor Obaseki reportedly sent letters of invitation to leaders of the party in the zone, to attend a Consultative meeting on Thursday, obviously to discuss the fate of Oshiomhole, whom he vowed to ensure his removal from office.

However, Eta in a swift reaction said the Edo Governor has no powers to call such meeting as he confirmed seeing the invitation that Obaseki was sending out to people to attend the meeting.

“I am calling on all our party leaders to shun the meeting because he has no right to convene such meeting. I am the South South Vice-Chairman of the party and any APC leadership meeting is convened by me.

“I have also communicated to our political leader in the zone, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and he is not aware of any such meeting. So, we are calling on all our leaders not to attend any such meeting because it is ill conceived and ill motivated.

“At this point in time we are focusing on how to strengthen our great party under the leadership of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and not to destabilize the party.

“We urge all stakeholders including governor Obaseki to follow the constitution of the party which is supreme because any meeting called by him without the proper procedure is null and void,” he maintained.