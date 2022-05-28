APC Congress: Oyo North candidates cries out over manipulated list

The leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in has been called upon to reign in Senator Teslim Folarin and stop him from acts that could jeopardize the victory of the party in Oyo State, come 2023.

The call came from candidates jostling for the party’s ticket for Oyo North Senatorial District, House of Representatives and other positions, who accused Folarin and other officers of the party of manipulating the delegate lists to favor his own camp in the party.

In a press release signed by the candidates who include Shina Peller, Saheed Alaran, Sola Ogunbode and others who are vying for the senatorial ticket and some others jostling for the House of Representatives and State House of Assembly tickets, the delegates at the center in Iseyin have witnessed postponements of the exercise since Thursday till Saturday and reliable sources have hinted them that the authentic delegate list has been doctored.

“We are using this medium to appeal to the leadership of our party to quickly reign in Senator Teslim Folarin to allow democracy to work here, we have all dropped our differences to work for the success of our party come 2023 in the State and nationally, but this act of manipulating and doctoring delegate list will create disenchantment and give way for the ruling party in Oyo State to prevail,” the press release read.

“Delegates have been here since Thursday morning and we have had several postponements without due information to know the causes, now we have seen the handwriting on the wall that the list is doctored, we will not accept this and we appeal to the party to quickly step in.”

Senator Folarin was on Friday evening announced as the winner of the gubernatorial primary for the APC to contest against the incumbent governor Seyi Makinde for the Agodi Government House, by 2023.