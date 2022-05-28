First Lady congratulates Binani on victory as APC guber Candidate

The first lady, Aisha Buhari, on Saturday felicitated the Senator Representing Adamawa Central, Aisha Binani, on her victory as the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election.

Buhari said in a statement in Abuja, that Binani’s victory is a source of encouragement and hope for many Nigerian women.

She therefore called on the APC flagbearer to be resilient and determined as the task ahead is huge.

While wishing Binani a success in the election, the first lady urged the APC candidate to sustain the tempo by ensuring that everyone is carried along.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Women wing of the APC had organised a summit for all female aspirants of the party where the first lady charged them to support one another to ensure increased women representation in governance.

NAN also reports that the summit was organised with the aim of forming a united front to ensure victory for female aspirants at the party’s primary election and the 2023 General Elections.