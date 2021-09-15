Anambra guber: Maduka goes on ward tour, excites indigenes with robust manifesto

Anambra indigenes living in rural parts of the state were on Wednesday excited over the visit of the governorship candidate of Accord Party, Godwin Maduka.

The visit, which was tagged: ‘Ward Tour’, took members of the Godwin Maduka Campaign team to Nri, Akwaeze, Aguluzoigbo and other communities in Anaocha Local Government Area of the state.

Maduka, who was represented by directors of his campaign organisation, McJoe Onwudiwe and Ken Emeakhayi who spoke to supporters on his behalf, stated that even as a private individual, the candidate has singlehandedly developed his community, Umuchukwu, with infrastructure.

Emeakhayi said: “Many people are coming to you asking for your votes and promising they will develop your community when they become governor, but you need to go and check what they have been able to achieve for their own communities.

“Maduka is from a poor family, but made a pledge to God that he will bless the poor with his resources, and he has been doing that as a private individual. That is why he has developed his community.

“His dream is to see that he helps a lot more people out of poverty, and the only way to do this is to get government machinery, by becoming governor.”

In Nri, MacJoe Onwudiwe told supporters of the governorship candidate that Maduka was determined to change the health sector in the state.

“You know that Maduka is a first class medical doctor in the United States, and if it was about him, he will not be here to run for governor, because he has enough to take care of himself.

“He is in the race for you. He is focusing on healthcare. He is planning 21 emergency centres for all the local government areas in the state, and the centres would be equipped with ambulance and oxygen,” he said.

Some of the ward leaders of the communities visited praised Maduka for his enormous works in his community, and stated that they were not in doubt that he would deliver the dividends of democracy as a governor because there are evidences that he was trustworthy.

A septuagenarian, Alpho Okoye who spoke to journalists at Aguluzoigbo said: “We are happy to host Dr. Godwin Maduka and his team. For me, I have known about him for a very long time, and I know he is the right man for the government house.

“Politicians are mostly not reliable people, but you cannot say that he is a politician. He just wants to use the vehicle of politics to help a lot of people. I know about his community and the things he has done there; so, we will vote for him.”