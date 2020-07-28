Anambara 2021: Former governorship aspirant says APC will dislodge APGA

Ahead of the 2021 governorship election in Anambara State, a former governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, JohnBosco Onunkwo, says his party will take away power from All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Onunkwo who promised to introduce a digital government by 2021 election

said APGA-led government in Anambra no longer has anything to offer the people, hence APC must rescue the state from the stagnation being experienced.

The former APC governorship aspirant told journalists in Abuja that APC in Anambra is doing everything humanly possible to take over that place Government House because, according to him, “APGA, the leadership of Willie Obiano has done what they know best” but “APC is coming in to give a digital leadership”.

“APGA has tried but I can tell you that there are areas they didn’t do well. There are areas that need improvement.

“If you are familiar with Anambra state, if you have travelled to Anambra five, six years ago; three years ago, and if you go now, you will notice that there is no much difference. In terms of infrastructural development, the state seems stagnant and that is one major area that APC will focus.

“You have to drink tea before you look for Ovaltine and the basic amenities are still lacking. Talking about the roads, talking about housing for all, we are talking about health and all that. If I start telling you so many things time will not allow us. That is why I used the word analogy to digital to summarize it,” he said.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts at addressing the three cardinal points agenda of his administration which are economy, security and corruption.

“In terms of security, in terms of economy and corruption, we need to know where we started. When our President was sworn, I was in Abuja with one eye open and one eye close, the kind of bomb they used to throw in Abuja, the kind of insecurity that we have in Abuja then, you hear boom in IG office and other areas and as we knew what Boko Haram was doing. So it was a war situation.

“We know the level we are now, so I can tell you the president is trying his best. I know we still need some modification but he’s trying his best and also moving to the next level of security to make sure that it is all achieved,” he said.

Onunkwo while expressing support for the Governor Mai-Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker/Extra Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee said the Committee has the capacity to effectively reconcile aggrieved members of the party.

“I’m here to congratulate the new Caretaker Committee led by Mai-Mala Buni and the other members of the Committee. Of course, all of us know that they are here too redeem our the party, they are here to make sure that so many things are out in the right direction, they are here for proper reconciliation, they are here to make sure that we rededicate ourselves to rediscover the nitty-gritty why this party is formed”, he noted.