Adeleke impressed with voting process, vows to monitor exercise

Ademola Adeleke, governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the Osun governorship election, has lauded the voting process in the state.

Speaking with journalists on Saturday after voting at his polling unit in Ede north LGA of the state, Adeleke said he will be on the ground to monitor the election as it progresses.

According to him, “I’m impressed with the electoral process at the moment; everything is going on smoothly. I will be on the ground to monitor things”.

Read also: Photos: Voters wait as voting ends at Ward 5, Unit 12, Tinuola area, Osogbo

Adeleke came into limelight after the death of his brother, Isiaka Adeleke, who was then a senator and had intended to contest the governorship election before his untimely death.

In 2018, he was defeated in a run-off, after winning the first round. But the PDP candidate has said he is hell-bent on reclaiming his mandate this time around.